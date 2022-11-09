American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stock Position Boosted by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 620,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,708,000 after purchasing an additional 193,097 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 94.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 13.7% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 24.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $59.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.05 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 23.33%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.61%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

