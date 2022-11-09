American Resources (AREC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 15th. Analysts expect American Resources to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. American Resources had a negative return on equity of 1,891.14% and a negative net margin of 75.18%. On average, analysts expect American Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American Resources Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of AREC stock opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $111.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.31. American Resources has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $3.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Resources

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of American Resources from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,200,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in American Resources in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in American Resources by 20.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 15,507 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in American Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $960,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Resources by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 16,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia.

Featured Stories

