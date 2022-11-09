American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) were down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.62 and last traded at $1.65. Approximately 555,667 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 838,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on American Resources from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

American Resources Trading Down 9.5 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.14. The company has a market cap of $101.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Resources

American Resources ( NASDAQ:AREC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. American Resources had a negative return on equity of 1,891.14% and a negative net margin of 75.18%. The company had revenue of $16.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Resources Co. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,200,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 18,930 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Resources by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 675,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 190,549 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $960,000. Bell Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

American Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia.

