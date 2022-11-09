American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 63.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 70.2% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $201.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,330. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $218.82 and a 200-day moving average of $242.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $93.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.53. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $294.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $274.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet cut shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.47.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

