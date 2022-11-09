Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Trading 5.5% Higher

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) rose 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.86 and last traded at $28.77. Approximately 7,875 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 414,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Trading of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $123.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.17 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 19.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $513,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,218.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 76,936 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $10,596,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after acquiring an additional 82,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 141,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 51,117 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.