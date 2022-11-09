Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Solidarilty Wealth LLC

Solidarilty Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Solidarilty Wealth LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 19.5% in the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $5,260,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 12.5% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 19,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 799,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,686,000 after buying an additional 9,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.8 %

In other news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,808,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,702,820. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,659,700. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.60 and a 200-day moving average of $154.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 83.98%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

