Analysts Set Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Price Target at C$9.38

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. CSFB raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Centerra Gold to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.25 to C$8.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

TSE:CG opened at C$6.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 3.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.18 and a 12 month high of C$13.52.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$213.99 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.7400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Featured Stories

