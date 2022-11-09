Analysts Set Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) PT at $19.75

Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

EXTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

In other Extreme Networks news, Director Raj Khanna sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 230,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,461,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Extreme Networks news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $180,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,103,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raj Khanna sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 230,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,461,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,728 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,420. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXTR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 9.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the first quarter worth $267,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 31.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 552,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 133,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.07. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 54.97 and a beta of 2.08. Extreme Networks has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

