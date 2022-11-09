Analysts Set F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Target Price at $11.14

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLVGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.14.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FXLV. Guggenheim lowered shares of F45 Training from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Macquarie downgraded shares of F45 Training from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on F45 Training from $8.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered F45 Training from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE:FXLV opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $292.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of -1.23. F45 Training has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $16.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.04.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLVGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $30.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.96 million. F45 Training had a negative return on equity of 43.74% and a negative net margin of 87.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that F45 Training will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F45 Training news, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp bought 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,278,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,019,437 shares in the company, valued at $19,211,400.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,010,754 shares of company stock worth $4,682,801. Company insiders own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of F45 Training during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in F45 Training in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.

