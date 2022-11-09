Analysts Set Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) PT at C$60.00

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$60.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WPM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$76.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 4.1 %

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$48.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 18.18 and a quick ratio of 17.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.75. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$39.05 and a 1 year high of C$65.45. The stock has a market cap of C$21.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( TSE:WPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42. The company had revenue of C$386.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$389.71 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.15%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

