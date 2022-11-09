Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Nabors Industries (NBR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR):

11/3/2022 – Nabors Industries had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $138.00 to $155.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/1/2022 – Nabors Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $140.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Nabors Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $180.00 to $200.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – Nabors Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $125.00 to $189.00.

10/27/2022 – Nabors Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $125.00 to $189.00.

10/20/2022 – Nabors Industries was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

10/12/2022 – Nabors Industries is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/26/2022 – Nabors Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $135.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Nabors Industries Stock Down 5.0 %

NBR opened at $169.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.19. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of $72.46 and a 52 week high of $207.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 107.6% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 31.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 7.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

