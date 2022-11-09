ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSSGet Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.48-$7.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.04 billion. ANSYS also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $2.58-$2.90 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on ANSYS from $260.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on ANSYS from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $249.83.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $228.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $227.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.34. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $194.23 and a twelve month high of $413.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSSGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.78 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 23.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total transaction of $101,845.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,025,560,000 after buying an additional 110,111 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,177,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,122,000 after purchasing an additional 62,667 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 562,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,527,000 after purchasing an additional 83,596 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,077,000 after purchasing an additional 10,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,406,000 after purchasing an additional 143,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

