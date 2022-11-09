Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 139,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $37,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,290,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of AON by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 280,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,490,000 after buying an additional 113,335 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of AON by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of AON by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,643,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 400 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,187.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE AON traded down $5.68 on Wednesday, reaching $281.10. The stock had a trading volume of 680,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,316. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $279.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $246.21 and a 1 year high of $341.98. The company has a market capitalization of $58.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James cut AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on AON in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.29.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

