APENFT Market Cap Tops $152.11 Million (NFT)

APENFT (NFT) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. APENFT has a market capitalization of $152.11 million and $45.61 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APENFT token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, APENFT has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.17 or 0.00544286 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,957.29 or 0.28350977 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000332 BTC.

APENFT Profile

APENFT launched on March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 tokens. The official website for APENFT is apenft.org. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling APENFT

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT aims to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto NFT artists.The blockchain-based NFT was created to give digital assets a unique marker. NFT also provides a cross-border clearing and settlement platform, enabling nonfungible digital assets to be mapped onto the chain for exchanging.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APENFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APENFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

