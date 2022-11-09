API3 Trading 17.2% Lower Over Last Week (API3)

API3 (API3) traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. Over the last seven days, API3 has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. API3 has a market capitalization of $94.74 million and $22.81 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One API3 token can now be purchased for $1.53 or 0.00008869 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get API3 alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.92 or 0.00540449 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,829.54 or 0.28091172 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000346 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 114,855,860 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. API3’s official website is api3.org. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3.

Buying and Selling API3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for API3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for API3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.