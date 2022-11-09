Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) CEO Buys $167,700.00 in Stock

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) CEO Stuart Rothstein acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $167,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,917.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.34. 730,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 22.02 and a current ratio of 22.02. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average of $11.29. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $15.58.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.35%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 74.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth $239,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 557.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 42,538 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 5.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 17,106 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 55.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

