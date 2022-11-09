Apriem Advisors Cuts Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Apriem Advisors reduced its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 999.6% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $299,000.

NYSEARCA:FNDB traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.83. The company had a trading volume of 25,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,219. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.29. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 1 year low of $46.86 and a 1 year high of $59.64.

