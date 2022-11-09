Aptiv PLC to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.43 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Aptiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $3.43 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.37. The consensus estimate for Aptiv’s current full-year earnings is $3.24 per share.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

APTV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.67.

NYSE:APTV opened at $101.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $179.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 87.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.52.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $646,704.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,436,405.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 19,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,930 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Aptiv by 122.9% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

