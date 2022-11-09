Arcimoto (FUV) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect Arcimoto to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 115.26% and a negative net margin of 1,350.24%. The company had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. On average, analysts expect Arcimoto to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FUV stock opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.45. Arcimoto has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $13.26. The firm has a market cap of $26.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUV. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after purchasing an additional 331,832 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,611,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after purchasing an additional 197,874 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,391,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 380.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 178,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 141,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 54,683 shares in the last quarter. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Arcimoto to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Dawson James lowered shares of Arcimoto from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) use for everyday consumer trips. The company also provides Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

