Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($3.89) Per Share

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.89) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($4.07). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arcus Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($3.90) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ FY2023 earnings at ($4.69) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.11.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Up 7.6 %

Insider Activity at Arcus Biosciences

RCUS opened at $24.69 on Monday. Arcus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $16.74 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.95.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $333,151.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,155.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arcus Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,435,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,930 shares in the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $27,451,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 295.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 974,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,685,000 after purchasing an additional 727,692 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,976,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,912,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,464,000 after purchasing an additional 357,539 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

