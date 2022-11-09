Argent Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,639 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 0.9% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Comcast by 62.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,109,065,000 after buying an additional 4,457,024 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 535.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $222,628,000 after buying an additional 4,007,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,698,259,000 after buying an additional 2,751,429 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 311.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,507,020 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $137,615,000 after buying an additional 2,654,609 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.66. 807,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,706,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.91%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.46.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

