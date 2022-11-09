Argent Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,685,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,437,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,467,984,000 after acquiring an additional 755,657 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,815,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $839,341,000 after acquiring an additional 54,566 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,294,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $810,526,000 after purchasing an additional 221,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $668,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of TFC stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.59. The company had a trading volume of 219,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,007,842. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.25. The company has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.85.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.