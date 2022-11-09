Argent Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 128.5% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Edison International in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Edison International to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.58.

Shares of EIX traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.51. 38,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,232. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.45 and a twelve month high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.15%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

