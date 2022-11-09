Argent Advisors Inc. Invests $435,000 in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,989,404,000 after acquiring an additional 326,891 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,555,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,637,608,000 after purchasing an additional 259,383 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,566,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,600,000 after purchasing an additional 139,061 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,806,000 after buying an additional 342,982 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,190,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,567,000 after buying an additional 321,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $2.10 on Wednesday, reaching $280.90. 24,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,201. The company has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.26 and a 200 day moving average of $245.22.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.44.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

