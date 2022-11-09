Argent Advisors Inc. Purchases 819 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded down $6.85 on Wednesday, reaching $376.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,483,058. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.73.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

