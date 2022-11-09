Argent Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 1.6% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.4% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 1,341,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 41,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 9.7% in the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 60,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in Pfizer by 7.5% during the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 17,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.88. The company had a trading volume of 477,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,952,216. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.08 and its 200-day moving average is $48.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.44.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

