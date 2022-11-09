Argent Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Argent Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 72,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,071,000 after purchasing an additional 19,359 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.3% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 27,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 49,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 30,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.61.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $147.70. 123,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,678,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $115.01 and a one year high of $175.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 157.26% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

