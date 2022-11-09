Argent Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Argent Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Argent Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 47.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $96,000.

NYSEARCA:FBND traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.84. 7,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,983. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.40. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.25 and a 1-year high of $53.57.

