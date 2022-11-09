Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) vs. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Critical Analysis

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) and Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.4% of Aris Water Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 29.8% of Aris Water Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aris Water Solutions and Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aris Water Solutions 0 1 9 0 2.90 Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Aris Water Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $19.43, indicating a potential upside of 13.55%. Given Aris Water Solutions’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Aris Water Solutions is more favorable than Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft.

This table compares Aris Water Solutions and Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aris Water Solutions N/A N/A N/A Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft 16.18% 18.13% 9.72%

Dividends

Aris Water Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft pays an annual dividend of $4.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 30.4%. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft pays out 67.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aris Water Solutions and Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aris Water Solutions $229.25 million 4.25 -$9.22 million N/A N/A Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft $27.66 billion 0.48 $1.62 billion $6.26 2.24

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft has higher revenue and earnings than Aris Water Solutions.

About Aris Water Solutions

(Get Rating)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc., an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft

(Get Rating)

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas in Russia, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. It holds interests in approximately 104 license blocks in Russia; and projects in Angola, Belarus, Bulgaria, Iraq, Italy, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Estonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, Romania, Serbia, and Venezuela. As of December 31, 2020, the company had total proved and probable hydrocarbons reserves of 3.9 billion tons of oil equivalent. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft is also involved in the production, distribution, and marketing of refined petroleum products. In addition, it produces and sells motor and jet fuels, lubricants, bitumen products, and petrochemical products, as well as provides bunkering services. The company also distributes and markets its fuel through 1,870 filling stations. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in St. Petersburg, Russia. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft is a subsidiary of PJSC Gazprom.

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.