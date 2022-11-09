Ark 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.52 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Ark has a market cap of $40.38 million and $3.52 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001686 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ark has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00010444 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00022482 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00006526 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005406 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00004557 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005393 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 142,390,464 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.