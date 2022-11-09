Ark (ARK) Market Capitalization Achieves $36.42 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 9th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001580 BTC on exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $36.42 million and $4.20 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ark has traded down 31.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00010183 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00022056 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00006375 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005092 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002484 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005579 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 142,395,862 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

