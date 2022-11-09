Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on Ashford from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Ashford Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Ashford stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.08. Ashford has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.54.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford ( NYSE:AINC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $164.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.21 million. Ashford had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ashford will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

