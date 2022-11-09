Astar (ASTR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $21.89 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. Astar has a total market capitalization of $63.84 million and $21.89 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Astar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0411 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Astar has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astar Token Profile

Astar’s launch date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official website is astar.network. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network's mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.

