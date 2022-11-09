Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Atmos Energy updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.90-$6.10 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $5.90 to $6.10. EPS.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Atmos Energy stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.15. 866,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,339. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.48 and its 200 day moving average is $111.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $88.96 and a 12 month high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atmos Energy

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATO. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $138.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 42.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $211,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

