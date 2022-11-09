Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 671 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 4,227 shares.The stock last traded at $630.00 and had previously closed at $619.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atrion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Atrion Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $598.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $621.66. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 0.28.

Atrion Increases Dividend

Atrion ( NASDAQ:ATRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.88 million for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 14.03%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $2.15 per share. This is an increase from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atrion

In other news, CFO Jeffery Strickland sold 1,000 shares of Atrion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atrion

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Atrion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Atrion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Atrion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atrion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Atrion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

