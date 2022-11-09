Aurora Cannabis (ACB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Aurora Cannabis Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock opened at C$1.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$522.76 million and a PE ratio of -0.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.15. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of C$1.36 and a 1 year high of C$10.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ACB. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.85 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$4.10 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.53.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada. It is also involved in the distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in the European Union (EU); distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in various international markets, including Australia, Caribbeans, South America, and Israel; and distribution and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States (U.S.) market.

