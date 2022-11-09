Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.80

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.80 and traded as low as $15.65. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group shares last traded at $16.02, with a volume of 73,936 shares changing hands.

Separately, Macquarie cut Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.4672 per share. This represents a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This is an increase from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

