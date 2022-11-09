Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.80

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.80 and traded as low as $15.65. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group shares last traded at $16.02, with a volume of 73,936 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Macquarie cut Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Stock Down 2.3 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.40.
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Increases Dividend
About Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZBY)
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.