Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Increases Dividend to $0.66 Per Share

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.

Autoliv has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Autoliv has a payout ratio of 37.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Autoliv to earn $6.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.

Shares of NYSE:ALV traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,225. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.37. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $110.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.68.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.14). Autoliv had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Autoliv will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Magnus Jarlegren sold 496 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $41,361.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,763.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Autoliv news, EVP Magnus Jarlegren sold 496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $41,361.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,175 shares in the company, valued at $264,763.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd purchased 12,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.92 per share, with a total value of $1,016,502.48. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,107,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,134,656.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 374,916 shares of company stock worth $29,565,398 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,994,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $152,425,000 after purchasing an additional 113,949 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 21.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,693,000 after buying an additional 315,473 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 27.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 649,857 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,675,000 after acquiring an additional 141,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Autoliv by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,316,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 463,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,448,000 after acquiring an additional 16,098 shares in the last quarter. 48.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Autoliv from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Autoliv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $89.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Autoliv from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Autoliv from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.69.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

