Avalanche (AVAX) Hits Market Cap of $4.30 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 9th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $14.35 or 0.00082087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion and $865.87 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00065757 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001764 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00012901 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00023520 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005981 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000275 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000142 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 299,744,875 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

