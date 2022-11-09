Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.44.

NYSE:AVY traded down $5.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $170.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,788. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.01. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $151.62 and a 52-week high of $228.18.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 111,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,695,000 after acquiring an additional 40,967 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

