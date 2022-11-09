Avesoro Resources (LON:ASO) Stock Price Up 148.5%

Avesoro Resources Inc (LON:ASO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 148.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 99.50 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 99.50 ($1.15). Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.04 ($0.46).

Avesoro Resources Stock Up 148.5 %

The stock has a market cap of £81.17 million and a P/E ratio of -1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 99.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 99.50.

Avesoro Resources Company Profile

Avesoro Resources Inc explores for, develops, and operates gold assets in West Africa. The company primarily owns interests in the New Liberty gold mine located in Liberia; and Youga gold mine and Balogo satellite deposit in Burkina Faso. It also has an exploration stage gold project in Cameroon. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

