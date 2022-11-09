Aviance Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 41.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 217.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Trade Desk to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.35.

Trade Desk Trading Down 1.9 %

TTD traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,231,462. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 619.66, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.19.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Trade Desk had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trade Desk

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

