Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,335 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $380.74. 104,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,483,058. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $380.45 and its 200-day moving average is $394.73. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

