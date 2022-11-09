Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.40-1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $412-424 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $434.27 million. Avid Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.40-$1.50 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVID shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Avid Technology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Avid Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Avid Technology Trading Down 0.6 %

AVID stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.35. 16,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,179. Avid Technology has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $37.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avid Technology

Avid Technology Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 2.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Avid Technology by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Avid Technology by 12,291.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 24.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.