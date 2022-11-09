Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Avid Technology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Avid Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Avid Technology stock traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $23.57. The company had a trading volume of 620,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.28. Avid Technology has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $37.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average of $26.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avid Technology

Avid Technology Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 37.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,910,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,429,000 after buying an additional 1,330,348 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 6.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,664,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,968,000 after buying an additional 151,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,584,000 after buying an additional 7,083 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 70.6% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 739,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,781,000 after buying an additional 305,963 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 22.3% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 649,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,103,000 after buying an additional 118,497 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.