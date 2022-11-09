Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Separately, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Avid Technology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.
Avid Technology Stock Performance
Shares of Avid Technology stock traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $23.57. The company had a trading volume of 620,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.28. Avid Technology has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $37.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average of $26.38.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avid Technology
Avid Technology Company Profile
Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.
