Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Position Increased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) by 95.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 272,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,671 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,898,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Insider Activity

Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance

In other news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $308,066.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $308,066.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 14,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $342,704.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 91,456 shares of company stock worth $2,035,474 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

RNA traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.72. The company had a trading volume of 7,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,271. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.45. The company has a market cap of $767.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.81. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $29.25.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 38.72% and a negative net margin of 1,849.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

Avidity Biosciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.