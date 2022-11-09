Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Avient Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE AVNT traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.04. 6,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,871. Avient has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $61.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Avient had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Avient will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avient Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVNT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Avient from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Avient from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Avient from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Avient from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Avient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avient presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avient

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avient by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Avient by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Avient by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Avient in the 1st quarter valued at about $741,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Avient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $611,000. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Featured Articles

