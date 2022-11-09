Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON) Insider Purchases £153.30 in Stock

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Rating) insider Miles Ingrey-Counter purchased 14 shares of Avon Protection stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,095 ($12.61) per share, for a total transaction of £153.30 ($176.51).
Avon Protection Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Avon Protection stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,148 ($13.22). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,188. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 989.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,019.92. Avon Protection plc has a 1-year low of GBX 732 ($8.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,937 ($22.30). The company has a market cap of £347.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55.
About Avon Protection
