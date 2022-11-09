Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON) Insider Purchases £153.30 in Stock

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Rating) insider Miles Ingrey-Counter purchased 14 shares of Avon Protection stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,095 ($12.61) per share, for a total transaction of £153.30 ($176.51).

Avon Protection Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Avon Protection stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,148 ($13.22). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,188. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 989.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,019.92. Avon Protection plc has a 1-year low of GBX 732 ($8.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,937 ($22.30). The company has a market cap of £347.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55.

Get Avon Protection alerts:

About Avon Protection

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Avon Protection plc designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Protection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Protection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.