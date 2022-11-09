Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Northland Securities raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $160.00. The stock had previously closed at $150.00, but opened at $162.00. Axon Enterprise shares last traded at $173.95, with a volume of 17,409 shares traded.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.11.

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $142,885.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,651,505.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Axon Enterprise news, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $946,154.79. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 281,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,918,981.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $142,885.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 201,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,651,505.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 17.5 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 19,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.17.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.96 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

