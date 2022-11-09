Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 3,679 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Globant worth $44,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLOB. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Globant during the second quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Globant by 852.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Globant during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Globant during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Globant by 24.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on GLOB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $291.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Globant from $248.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Globant from $248.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.13.

Shares of GLOB traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,443. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.65. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $155.01 and a 1-year high of $354.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.94 and a beta of 1.41.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Globant had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Globant’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

